SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares may open lower on Tuesday after Wall Street lost ground overnight as investors remain cautious ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed clarity on the outlook for U.S. stimulus. "The market will probably edge lower after U.S. shares dipped ahead of key U.S. economic data and FOMC meeting this week," said Song Seung-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. Song added that the downside will be limited and the market will likely move with in narrow range as investors await key financial event and data from the U.S. before making investment decisions. The Fed is due to release its policy statement on Wednesday with markets focused on when the central bank may start rolling back its stimulus. Expectations that the Fed will begin trimming its stimulus programme in September has roiled global markets in recent months. The market may get some support from data on Tuesday showing that South Korea's industrial output rebounded in June after a slight decline in May, adding to recent signs of recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy. Memory chip makers could falter after the U.S. semiconductor index fell 0.7 percent overnight. Chipmakers including SK Hynix Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tumbled in the previous session amid mounting concerns about chip prices. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.6 percent at 1,899.89 on Monday. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:29 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,685.33 -0.37% -6.320 USD/JPY 97.87 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.599 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,324.86 -0.16% -2.130 US CRUDE $104.30 -0.24% -0.250 DOW JONES 15521.97 -0.24% -36.86 ASIA ADRS 138.36 -1.41% -1.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St declines as investors focus on Fed policy meeting >U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks >Dollar rises off five-week low before Fed talks,US data >Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support STOCKS TO WATCH DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD South Korea's Daewoo Engineering & Construction has won a $709 million service contract to develop Iraq's largest gas field in the western province of Anbar, the cabinet secretary said on Monday. SHIPPING FIRMS Shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may ease after the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)