SEOUL, Aug 5 South Korean shares look set to open flat on Monday as investors seek clarity on where the global economy is headed after U.S. indicators gave a mixed picture of the economy. "Uncertain sentiment (about the economy after) the U.S. job market data will cause the market to move within a narrow range this morning," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities, despite gains in the U.S. markets on Friday. The U.S. jobs report showed non-farm payrolls rose by 162,000 in July, below expectations, but the unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent, its lowest since December 2008. Investors in U.S. stocks took the mixed data as a factor to make the Federal Reserve more cautious about scaling back its massive economic stimulus. But steelmaker POSCO is expected to extend its recent rally as Chinese competitors increased their steel prices and as the yen unexpectedly firmed. A stronger yen makes South Korean exports more competitive in terms of pricing. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,923.38 points on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,709.67 0.16% 2.800 USD/JPY 98.88 -0.05% -0.05 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.598 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,314.13 0.20% 2.630 US CRUDE $106.83 -0.10% -0.110 DOW JONES 15658.36 0.19% 30.34 ASIA ADRS 143.08 1.13% 1.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow,S&P500 end at record for 2nd day despite tepid job data >Yields fall as job growth lags expectations >Dollar drops broadly after weaker-than-forecast jobs data >Oil slips on U.S. jobs data disappointment STOCKS TO WATCH BS FINANCIAL GROUP INC BS Financial Group announced its second-quarter earnings late on Friday. The company's net profit rose 5 percent year-on-year - the only financial group in the country to enjoy an increase in net profit for the second quarter. SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD Samsung C&T Corp said in a regulatory filing late on Friday that over the past five sessions it has acquired 245,481 shares in affiliate Samsung Engineering. The shares Samsung C&T acquired were worth a total of 20.7 billion won ($18.42 million) as of Friday's closing price. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)