SEOUL, Aug 12 Seoul shares traded slightly higher on Monday morning as market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rallied, but gains were limited by continuing doubts over the U.S. central bank's tapering of its stimulus programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,885.90 points as of 0225 GMT after touching a session low at 1,878.33 points.

"Concern over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start trimming its stimulus programme still exists as foreign investors keep pulling out of the market," said Park Jung-seop, an analyst of Daishin Securities.

Foreign investors sold 24.2 billion Korean won worth of stocks in the morning, following four consecutive sessions of net selling.

Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent despite the U.S. International Trade Commission's patent infringement ruling against Samsung on Friday.

"Investors have quickly put the ITC decision behind them - they feel glad it's over," added Park.

Steel producers rallied after firm Chinese trade data relieved concerns for the sector's outlook, for which China is a key market. POSCO advanced 1.7 percent and Hyundai Steel Co gained 1.4 percent.

KCC Corp gained 4.7 percent after posting a 16.2 percent year-on-year increase in operating profit to 84.5 billion won ($75.97 million) late Friday.

Shares of firms in a consortium, led by unlisted Incheon International Airport, that won a $1.1 billion airport development project in Myanmar rose on expectations of future earnings. Kumho Industrial Co Ltd shares rose 5.0 percent and Posco ICT Co Ltd advanced 0.8 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 455 to 304.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ dipped 0.5 percent. ($1 = 1112.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)