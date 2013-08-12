BRIEF-Seamico Securities signs deal with Absolute Yoga
* Entered into investment agreement with Absolute Yoga Co., Ltd
(Corrects KOSPI closing level in the 2nd paragraph)
SEOUL Aug 12 Seoul shares edged higher on Monday, reversing early losses as steel producers lifted the broader market on a day of low volume and no major cues on trading direction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.2 percent up at 1,884.83, the highest closing level in four sessions, after hitting an intraday high at 1,894.42.
Steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co advanced 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, as firm Chinese economic data eased concerns about demand from their key export market.
Monday's trading volume was 2.9 trillion won ($2.61 billion), 520 billion won less than Friday and the seventh lowest this year.
Foreign investors sold 56.9 billion worth of shares on Monday to extend their selling streak to five sessions. ($1 = 1112.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 850 won/share for FY 2016
BERLIN, March 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was in favour of a "timely start to the exit" from the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy, as the central bank gathered for a policy meeting.