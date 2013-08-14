* U.S., European data supportive for Korean stocks

* Hyundai Motor rallies despite strike concerns

* LG Display rides back on Apple's rise

* Foreign investors buy Korean stocks

SEOUL, Aug 14 South Korea shares traded flat on Wednesday morning as automakers and chipmakers firmed, though data indicating the economies in both the United States and Europe were improving failed to inspire a broader rally in the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.11 percent at 1,915.21 points as of 0250 GMT, moving within a narrow 9 point margin.

"The U.S. and European data offered evidence of an improving global economy, although they were not enough to provide a clear direction for the market, it will be enough to give it a push," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities in Seoul.

Despite the prospect of a labour strike, Hyundai Motor Co shares rose 1.8 percent as the industrial action had been largely priced in, Ko said.

LG Display Co Ltd rose 1.7 percent as shares of Apple Inc shot up 4.8 percent after activist investor Carl Icahn said via Twitter that he had built a "large position" in the stock and had a "nice conversation" with Apple CEO Tim Cook about a larger stock buyback.

LG Display supplies panel display to Apple's iPhone and iPad products.

Memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc gained 2.3 percent as concerns over falling prices for DRAM memory chips were eased by a rebound in prices on Tuesday, Hyundai Securities' analyst Bae Sung-young said.

Chemical issues such Lotte Chemical Corp and LG Chem Ltd advanced 1.9 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Shipbuilders and retailers declined, offsetting the gains of automakers and electronics shares.

Foreign investors bought a net 63.4 billion won of KOSPI shares and gainers outnumbered decliners 381 to 373.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent higher. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)