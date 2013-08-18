SEOUL, Aug 19 Seoul shares were set to open
lower on Monday, tracking declines in global markets late
Friday, with investors awaiting more U.S. and European data and
minutes from July's Federal Open Market Committee meeting due to
be released later this week.
"As we head into a week where many external cues are due for
release, a cautious approach by the investors is expected for
today," said Lee Jae-mahn, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.2 percent at 1,920.11 on Friday, after hitting a two-week
intraday high of 1,927.59.
After Asian markets had closed on Friday, U.S. stocks
declined as bets that the Fed will start tapering its
bond-buying programme next month pushed interest rates higher,
undercutting high dividend stocks.
Month-old minutes from the Federal Reserve, to be released
on Wednesday, could offer fresh hints on the tapering schedule.
But any additional signs of a turnaround in the euro zone
may boost investors' confidence in the global economy and lend
some support for riskier assets, analysts said.
Indicators to be published later this week, including the
euro zone composite purchasing managers' index, will be closely
watched.
Lee said that the market may be able to hold its ground on
Monday if foreign investors remain buyers.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, purchasing
215.2 billion won ($193.25 million) worth of stocks,
representing the third consecutive session of inflows.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,655.83 -0.33% -5.490
USD/JPY 97.64 0.12% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.825 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,377.49 0.12% 1.590
US CRUDE $107.35 -0.10% -0.110
DOW JONES 15081.47 -0.20% -30.72
ASIA ADRS 141.36 0.14% 0.20
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
AFFILIATES OF HYUNDAI GROUP
North Korea accepted a South Korean offer to hold
working-level talks on resuming reunions for families separated
by Korean War on Sunday, escalating hopes for affiliates of
Hyundai Group such Hyundai Merchant Marine Co and
Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd on resuming previous tourism
projects in North Korea that were stopped in 2008, after a South
Korean tourist was found dead in the North.
($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)