Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Aug 19 Seoul shares closed slightly lower on Monday as large-caps struggled, but continued foreign inflows and a rally in shipbuilding sector on bets for stronger earnings ahead capped the decline.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,917.64 points.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended down 0.7 percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor Co fell 0.9 percent after wage talks with the labour union soured on Sunday.
Shipbuilding stocks advanced, however, on expectations for higher price for new ships and signs of improvement in the euro zone.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rose 3.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd 3.2 percent. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co was up 2.6 percent. ($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.