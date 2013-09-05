SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares are likely to rise on Friday after another set of strong U.S. data underlined a fast-improving outlook for the world's largest economy, but the implications of sturdy U.S. growth for the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus is set to cap gains ahead of the crucial non-farm payrolls report. The U.S. services sector in August grew at its fastest pace in almost eight years, an industry report showed on Thursday, while U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs last month. Though the data suggests that the global economy continues to recover, it also reinforced expectations that the Fed could start cutting back on its stimulus programme later this month. The U.S. August non-farm payrolls due later in the global day could firm up the case for a cut in Fed's stimulus, which has been a key driver of riskier assets in recent years. "The upward momentum is likely to be limited as all eyes are on the upcoming data," said Hanyang Securities analyst Lim Dong-rak, adding that the extent of net foreign buying will probably determine the market's fortunes. Foreign investors were net buyers for a 10th straight session on Thursday, purchasing 513.3 billion won ($467.33 million) worth of local shares, the most since Feb. 20. The strong foreign appetite drove the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) up 1 percent to 1,951.65, the highest close since June 5. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,655.08 0.12% 2.000 USD/JPY 100.17 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.996 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,366.14 -0.06% -0.850 US CRUDE $108.48 0.10% 0.110 DOW JONES 14937.48 0.04% 6.61 ASIA ADRS 141.83 0.16% 0.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ticks up on data but Fed caution caps gains >Yields for U.S. benchmark 10-year notes hit 3 pct >Dollar rises broadly after ECB, U.S. data >Crude oil rises on strong U.S. economic data STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI MOTOR CO The automaker reached a tentative wage deal on Thursday with its South Korean labour union, said a union spokesman. The union will vote on approving the deal on Monday. ($1 = 1098.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)