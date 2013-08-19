SEOUL, Aug 20 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Tuesday with the labour union of market heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co set to begin partial walkouts of workers, intensifying concerns about the carmaker's earnings outlook. Investor caution could heighten, analysts said, on the decline of global stocks overnight, as well as a further rise in U.S. Treasury yields on a view the U.S. Federal Reserve will start unwinding its bond-buying stimulus next month. "As the global market focuses on the release of the FOMC minutes in search of direction, [Hyundai Motor's] strike won't help market sentiment," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities, referring to minutes due Wednesday of the Federal Open Market Committee's July 30-31 meeting. Hyundai Motor's South Korean workers' union spokesman said the union plans two two-hour partial strikes from Tuesday after wage talks with managers broke down. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,917.64 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,646.06 -0.59% -9.770 USD/JPY 97.69 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.882 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,365.48 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $106.88 -0.21% -0.220 DOW JONES 15010.74 -0.47% -70.73 ASIA ADRS 140.20 -0.82% -1.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls for fourth straight session as Fed eyed >Yields reach two-year highs as tapering seen near >Euro rises on Bundesbank report; Fed minutes in focus >Brent oil hit by profit-taking but supported by Egypt STOCKS TO WATCH DONGBU CORP Korea Ratings Corp lowered a notch of Dongbu Corp's non-guaranteed bond credit rating to 'BBB-' on Monday citing the company's excessive loans and worsened economic climate due to a rise in production costs. HYUNDAI MERCHANT MARINE CO The company said on Monday it had agreed a 195 billion won ($175 million) deal with Korea Midland Power Co Ltd [KEPCOM.UL to ship soft coal. ($1 = 1115.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)