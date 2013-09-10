SEOUL, Sept 11 Seoul shares are set to extend
gains on Wednesday as a string of upbeat data from China buoyed
global markets, while fears of an upheaval in the Middle East
eased further after Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give up
chemical weapons to avoid U.S.-led military strikes.
China's factory output growth hit a 17-month high and retail
sales grew at their fastest pace this year in August, increasing
confidence that after contracting in nine of the past 10
quarters, the world's second-largest economy may be regaining
some momentum.
Analysts also said the new developments on Syria also
reduced risk for financial markets as it potentially avoids U.S.
military strikes.
"Local stocks appear more attractive after recent news on
Syria and China's data have considerably eased investor
concerns," said Daishin Securities analyst Park Jung-seop.
"However the rapid rise in recent weeks suggest there might be
profit-taking which will limit gains."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
19.39 points to 1,994.06 on Tuesday. The KOSPI has gained nearly
13 percent in just over two weeks, underpinned by robust foreign
interest.
Foreign net buying of local stocks extended into the 13th
straight session on Tuesday, the longest buying streak so far
this year. Net purchases were at 813.4 billion won ($750.28
million) - the largest in nearly a year.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,683.99 0.73% 12.280
USD/JPY 100.38 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.966 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,364.49 0.07% 0.900
US CRUDE $107.32 -0.07% -0.070
DOW JONES 15191.06 0.85% 127.94
ASIA ADRS 146.87 1.26% 1.83
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
TWO KOREAS REOPEN INDUSTRIAL PARK
Romanson Co Ltd and other companies involved in
a South-North Korea joint industrial park project are in focus
after both Koreas agreed to reopen the shuttered Kaesong
industrial zone on Sept. 16.
SUPPLIERS TO APPLE INC
Key suppliers to Apple, such as SK Hynix Inc and
LG Display Co Ltd, will be closely watched as Apple
failed to surprise in its launch of two new
smartphones.