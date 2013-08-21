(For the midday report, please double-click )
SEOUL Aug 21 Seoul shares fell 1.1 percent to
their weakest close in five weeks on Wednesday, weighed down by
worries over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to reduce its
monetary stimulus and an outflow of foreign capital from
emerging markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
20.39 points to 1,867.46 points, its lowest close since July 16.
Foreign investors turned net sellers after five consecutive
sessions of buying but their sales were relatively modest at
144.4 billion won ($128.83 million).
Large-caps Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and
Korea Electric Power Corp were down 2.2 percent and
2.9 percent, respectively. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
dropped 1.0 percent.
($1 = 1120.8750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Shri
Navaratnam)