By Jungmin Jang

SEOUL, Sept 4 Seoul shares slipped on increased chances of a U.S. military strike against Syria as well as profit-taking following a recent rally, but firm market fundamentals contained losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,929.65 points at 0226 GMT.

The likelihood of a U.S. strike against Syria increased after John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor pledged support for military action.

Foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time since Aug. 22. They sold a net 5.8 billion won ($5.28 million) of local stocks in the morning.

Between Aug. 22 and Tuesday, the index rose 4.5 percent.

Park Jung-seop, an analysts at Daishin Securities, said that though Wednesday's selling by foreigners was weighing on shares, "the flows are seen to be temporary."

Overall, the market is "handling the uncertainties fairly well, he said.

Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd fell 4.2 percent, while CJ Cheiljedang Corp rose 1.3 percent after CJ Cheiljedang said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it is planning to sell 3 million shares in Samsung Life Insurance for 303.8 billion won ($276.71 million) on Friday.

CJ Cheiljedang said it will still hold a 1.49 percent stake in Samsung Life after the block sale.

Shipbuilders rose on upbeat global data. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd gained 2.1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd rose 1.8 percent after winning a 113.2 billion won order.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 375 to 353.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged down 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.1 percent.

($1 = 1097.9000 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)