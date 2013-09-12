SEOUL, Sept 13 Seoul shares are seen opening
flat on Friday, as global markets are likely to remain in a
holding pattern ahead of next week's U.S. Federal Reserve
decision on its massive bond-buying stimulus programme.
Wall Street slipped overnight on profit-taking as immediate
focus shifted towards the Fed's next move. While U.S. jobless
claims fell sharply last week, technical problems with the data
clouded what is the last major reading on the labour market
before the Fed meeting.
"Investors are likely to take a measured approach before the
start of Chuseok (Korea's thanksgiving) holidays in Wednesday,
but they probably won't hit the exit just yet," said Shinhan
Investment & Securities analyst Han Beom-ho.
Markets in South Korea will be closed from Sept. 18-20 for
next week's Chuseok holidays.
Han said the direction of foreign capital flows will likely
dictate the market's fortunes.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the 15th consecutive
session on Thursday, purchasing 1.4 trillion won ($1.29 billion)
worth of local shares--the most since August 2012 mainly bumped
up by a 807.3 billion won block stock offering by POSCO
. Foreign net buying totaled up to 3.5 trillion won
for the week so far.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.01 percent at 2,004.67 on Thursday, the sixth consecutive
positive close.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,683.42 -0.34% -5.710
USD/JPY 99.56 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.905 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,322.94 0.21% 2.750
US CRUDE $108.62 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 15300.64 -0.17% -25.96
ASIA ADRS 144.99 -0.87% -1.27
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Market retreats after 7 up sessions; miners lead decline
>Prices barely higher on unease ahead of Fed meeting
>Dollar slips on shifting Fed expectations
>Oil rises for second day as investors watch Syria
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE
The South Korean insurance company said on late Thursday it
will purchase 354.2 billion won worth of its own shares until
Dec. 12 for price stabilization.
STX ENGINE CO LTD
The company said on Thursday it decided to undergo a debt
for equity swap, issuing 51.3 billion won worth of new stocks to
improve its financial structure.
($1 = 1084.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)