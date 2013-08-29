SEOUL, Aug 30 Seoul shares may falter on Friday after robust U.S. data were widely taken as backing an imminent reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus at a time of heightened uncertainty over Syria. The U.S. government on Thursday revised up the second-quarter gross domestic product growth, while the country's weekly jobless claims fell more than anticipated last week, a possible sign that hiring improved in August. The upbeat data on the world's largest economy adds to the case for the Fed's tapering of its massive economic stimulus programme to start next month, analysts in Seoul said. "Though (the Fed's) tapering concerns have become a familiar topic, it still affects the market in a negative way," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Chung Seung-jae. "The market will also adjust from yesterday's gains." Chung also said the Syrian situation would remain a drag on the markets as Wall Street gains were limited by delayed timeline of U.S.-led military action after the United Nations Security Council failed to reach an agreement. In Seoul, foreign investors were net buyers of a revised 462.6 billion won ($416.86 million) worth of local shares on Thursday, the most since June 28 and their fifth consecutive session of net purchases. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.2 percent to 1,907.54 points on Thursday, setting the highest close since Aug. 19. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,638.17 0.2% 3.21 USD/JPY 98.38 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.762 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,405.50 -0.15% -2.140 US CRUDE $107.64 -1.07% -1.160 DOW JONES 14840.95 0.11% 16.44 ASIA ADRS 137.93 0.11% 0.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises on economy, but Syria concerns limit gains >Prices gain as investors eye month-end, long weekend >Dollar hits 3-week high as U.S. data spurs Fed taper talk >Oil slides as Syria action timeline pushed back STOCKS TO WATCH DONGBU CORP The construction company said on Thursday it has won a 111.7 billion won ($100.66 million) worth of contract to build a distribution complex in southeast Seoul. STX CORP Trading has been halted for STX Corp shares since late on Thursday, after an investor in STX's corporate bonds filed a complaint with the court to have the company declared bankrupt, STX said in a regulatory filing late on Thursday. STX Corp, the holding company of the shipbuilding-to-shipping STX Group, had already applied for corporate restructuring to its creditor banks in May. ($1 = 1109.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Shri Navaratnam)