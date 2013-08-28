SEOUL Aug 28 Seoul shares rebounded to end flat
in light trading on Wednesday, as continued foreign inflows and
a rally by automakers offset jitters over a possible U.S.-led
military strike against Syria.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
0.1 percent lower to 1,884.52 points. At the day's lowest point,
the index was down 1.3 percent, at 1,861.56.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 124.8 billion
won($111.80 million) of local shares, extending their buying
streak to four sessions.
Heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.4
percent after being volatile for most of the day, while
automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
rose 1.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1116.3250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)