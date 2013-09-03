SEOUL, Sept 4 Seoul shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday on renewed worries over a U.S.-led military strike against Syria and growing speculation of an imminent scaling back in the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme. "There are still uncertainties stirred by the Fed's possible trimming of its stimulus programme later this month and U.S.-led military action against Syria," said Shinyoung Securities analyst Lee Kyung-soo. "It's hard to rally against such uncertainties." Upbeat U.S. manufacturing and construction spending data for August added to signs that the global economy is on a firmer footing, but also amplified speculations of the Federal Reserve moving to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at its policy meeting later this month. The Fed's stimulus has been a major driver of riskier assets in recent years and the growing speculation of a turn in the U.S. central bank's policy has roiled markets since June. Wall Street gains overnight were limited after two top U.S. congressional leaders voiced support for a U.S.-led military strike against Syria on Tuesday, leading to renewed worries over escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Foreign investors, a key factor behind the recent rise in the main index, were net buyers of 252.3 billion won ($229.80 million) worth of local stocks on Tuesday, their eighth straight session of net buying. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.5 percent at 1,933.74 points on Monday, the highest close since June 5. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,639.77 0.42% 6.800 USD/JPY 99.61 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.863 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,411.26 -0.06% -0.780 US CRUDE $108.55 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 14833.96 0.16% 23.65 ASIA ADRS 139.96 2.48% 3.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St up but rally fizzles on support for Syria strike >Bonds slide on upbeat economic data, reduced Syria fears >Dollar rises to six-week high after stronger U.S. data >Oil settles higher on tight supplies, Syria worries STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI MOTOR Hyundai Motor's South Korean labour union said on Tuesday it plans to extend partial strikes for three more days, in a move to pressure the automaker in a last-minute effort to reach an annual wage deal. More than 40,000 Hyundai workers plan to idle plants for eight hours a day on Wednesday, Thursday and 12 hours on Friday. The automaker posted a 19.6 percent month-on-month decline in domestic sales in August due to the ongoing walkout. SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD CJ Cheiljedang Corp said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it is planning to sell 3 million shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd for 303.8 billion Korean won ($276.71 million) on Friday. CJ Cheiljedang said it will still hold a 1.49 percent stake in Samsung Life after the block sale. HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD The shipbuilder said on Tuesday it won an order worth 113.2 billion won ($103.11 million) to manufacture three container ships by August 2015 for an unidentified shipper in Europe. ($1 = 1097.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)