SEOUL Aug 30 Seoul shares rose 1 percent to their highest close in nearly three months on Friday on upbeat U.S. data and a sixth consecutive day of net buying by foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended the day up 18.82 points at 1,926.36 points, its highest close since June 10.

The index gained 3 percent this week and 0.6 percent during August. For the month, the MSCI Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was trading down more than 1 percent as of late Friday.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 503.1 billion won ($453.36 million) of local stocks on Friday.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 4.0 percent and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.8 percent. ($1 = 1109.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)