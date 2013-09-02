SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korean shares ended little changed in light volume on Monday as investors traded cautiously ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the week, which may yield more clues on when and how the Federal Reserve will taper back its stimulus programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 0.1 percent lower at 1,924.81 points. The index gained 3 percent last week, its strongest weekly gain so far this year.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 56.8 billion won ($51.17 million) worth of local stocks on Monday, a sharp drop from Friday's 501.6 billion net buying.

Large caps Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co fell 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

The U.S. jobs data will be released on Friday. ($1 = 1110.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by x)