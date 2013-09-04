SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean shares recovered early losses to end little changed on Wednesday as the market's firm fundamentals offset concerns about a potential U.S. military strike against Syria as well as some profit-taking pressures.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.04 percent lower to 1,933.03 points, rebounding from an intraday low of 1921.93.

Foreign investors turned net buyers to buttress the main index, purchasing 16.4 billion won ($14.94 million) worth of local shares on Wednesday after offloading 5.8 billion won in the earlier trade to extend the buying streak to nine sessions.

Large-cap Samsung Electronics Co Ltd erased the morning's 1 percent loss and ended up 0.2 percent, while shipbuilders Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd rose 2.9 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1097.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)