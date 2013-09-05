UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Seoul shares rose 1 percent to their highest closing level in three months on Thursday, buoyed by continued foreign capital inflows after bullish global data bolstered investor confidence.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 18.6 points to 1,951.65, the highest close since June 5.
Foreign investors were net buyers for a 10th straight session, purchasing 513.3 billion won ($469 million) worth of local shares on Thursday, the most since Feb. 20.
Foreign inflows were concentrated on market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and POSCO , which both advanced 1.9 percent.
($1 = 1094.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources