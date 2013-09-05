Sept 5 Seoul shares rose 1 percent to their highest closing level in three months on Thursday, buoyed by continued foreign capital inflows after bullish global data bolstered investor confidence.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 18.6 points to 1,951.65, the highest close since June 5.

Foreign investors were net buyers for a 10th straight session, purchasing 513.3 billion won ($469 million) worth of local shares on Thursday, the most since Feb. 20.

Foreign inflows were concentrated on market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and POSCO , which both advanced 1.9 percent.

($1 = 1094.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)