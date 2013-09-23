SEOUL, Sept 24 Seoul shares are expected to
advance on Tuesday after factory activity in China and the euro
zone improved, but gains are likely to be capped by uncertainty
over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance and an approaching
deadline for Congress to avoid a government shutdown.
"The bullish data from China and the euro zone enhances
prospects for better exports, giving more momentum to the
mini-rally we have had on better capital inflows," said Samsung
Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo.
"All eyes are on how long the offshore buying streak will
hold up, the key prerequisite for further rises in the main
index."
Foreign investors extended their net-buying to a 19th
consecutive session on Monday, the longest streak since April
2011, purchasing 298.2 billion won ($277.7 million) worth of
local shares.
Markit's euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index
released on Monday showed a reading of 52.1 in September from
last month's 51.5, beating expectations of 51.9. The Chinese
flash HSBC PMI climbed to 51.2 this month from August's 50.1,
hitting a high not seen since March.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.2 percent at 2,009.41 on Monday when it re-opened after a
three-day Chuseok traditional holiday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,701.84 -0.47% -8.070
USD/JPY 98.79 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.701 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,321.29 -0.02% -0.250
US CRUDE $103.37 -0.21% -0.220
DOW JONES 15401.38 -0.32% -49.71
ASIA ADRS 148.40 0.38% 0.56
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC
Kolon Industries said on Monday it will issue 100 billion
won worth of bonds with warrants, which will be used for
infrastructure investments and operating funds.
($1 = 1073.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)