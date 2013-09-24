SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korean stocks slipped on Tuesday as investors grew cautious amid uncertainties about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to curb its stimulus programme, though losses were limited by further foreign buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 2,007.10 after falling as low as 1,990.36, the lowest intraday level since Sept. 11.

Foreign investors managed to maintain their net buying streak to a 20th consecutive session, the longest since August 2009, by purchasing a modest 74.8 billion won ($69.65 million) worth of local shares.

Large-cap Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1 percent on bargain hunting, following a sharp 4.6 percent drop in the previous two sessions. ($1 = 1073.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)