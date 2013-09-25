UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 25 South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,998.06, but off a session low of 1,988.87.
Foreign investors purchased a moderate 191.7 billion won ($178.77 million) worth of local shares, extending their net buying streak to a 21 consecutive session.
Crude oil refiners struggled, with SK Innovation Co Ltd and GS Holdings falling 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1072.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources