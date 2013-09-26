BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares closed above the psychologically important 2,000 point level as extended offshore buying outweighed concerns about the U.S. fiscal outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.5 percent to close at 2,007.32.
Foreigners were net buyers for a 22nd consecutive session by purchasing 177.3 billion won ($164.59 million) of local shares on Thursday. During the streak, foreigners have spent 8.7 trillion won in purchasing local shares.
Shipbuilders and steelmakers led the rise in the broader market, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd and Hyundai Steel Co jumping 5.9 percent 3 percent, respectively leading sectors gains. ($1 = 1077.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.