SEOUL, Sept 27 Seoul shares are expected to edge higher on Friday, maintaining ground above the key 2,000 point level after weekly U.S. jobless claims data indicated some improvement in the world's largest economy. But worries about the impasse in Washington in budget and debt talks were set to cap gains. "Though U.S. jobless claims data is positive enough to marginally lift the market, investors need further evidence of a U.S. economic recovery as well as a settlement in Washington," said Hanyang Securities analyst Lim Dong-rak. After a steep rally in August, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index has struggled to make significant gains beyond 2,000. On Thursday, it snapped a two-day skid to rise 0.5 percent and close at 2,007.32. Foreigners, the biggest drivers of the recent rally, were net buyers for a 22nd consecutive session on Thursday. They bought 177.3 billion won ($165 million) worth of local shares, bringing their total purchases during the streak to 8.7 trillion won. Earlier in the day, South Korea's central bank data showed the country's current account balance in August was its second-largest on record, with stronger exports and weaker imports. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,698.67 0.35% 5.900 USD/JPY 98.96 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.648 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,322.15 -0.07% -0.940 US CRUDE $102.88 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 15328.30 0.36% 55.04 ASIA ADRS 149.13 0.91% 1.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends 5-day losing streak on job data; Nike up after >Prices edge lower as jobless claims near six-year low >Dollar climbs but U.S. budget cliffhanger limits upside >Oil gains on bargain hunting even as political risks ease STOCKS TO WATCH KOREA GAS CORP The state-run company in a filing on Thursday said it is considering to sell 15 percent of its stake in the Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project. SBI MORTGAGE CO LTD SBI Mortgage said on Thursday it will purchase all shares of its Japanese affiliate SBI Lease Company for 46.8 billion won. ($1 = 1075.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)