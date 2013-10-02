SEOUL Oct 2 Seoul shares ended little changed on Wednesday as foreign buying and a rally in memory chip makers were countered by a cautious mood amid a U.S. government shutdown and ahead of a holiday on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was almost flat, up 0.03 percent to close at 1,999.47 points. Local markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday and reopen on Friday.

Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 26th consecutive session, purchasing 228.5 billion won ($212.81 million) worth of local shares on Wednesday. It brought their total purchases for the period to a net 9.6 trillion won.

Memory chip makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc advanced 2.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively, buoyed by a sharp price rise in memory chips.

On the downside, Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp dropped 2.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, as overall September sales for both automakers fell significantly from a year ago. ($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)