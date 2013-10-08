SEOUL Oct 8 Seoul shares rebounded from early losses to close higher on Wednesday, halting a two-day skid, as a firm China services survey offset jitters about on a possible U.S. debt default.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to 2,002.76 points, reclaiming the psychologically important 2,000 level in seven-sessions.

Foreigners sold stocks early on, but ended the day as net buyers for a 29th consecutive session. They bought 77.3 billion won ($72.14 million) worth of local shares, taking their total net purchases for the period to 10.3 trillion won.

Prospects of higher earnings pushed up automakers and shipbuilders, which underpinned the broader market. Hyundai Motor Co and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd advanced 2.4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)