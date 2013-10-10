(Updates to midday)

* Market stays above psychologically important 2,000 level

* Foreigners on track for 30th consecutive day of net buying

* Hyundai Motors gains on expectations for new models

SEOUL, Oct 10 Seoul shares inched up early Thursday, buoyed by hopes the U.S. fiscal standoff can end, but expiring local options capped gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent to 2,006.47 points as of 0210 GMT.

President Barack Obama launched a series of White House meetings with congressmen from both parties on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the U.S. budget standoff and find a way to allow an increase in the debt ceiling ahead of an Oct. 17 deadline.

"Some progress in Washington is steering investors, especially foreigners to concentrate on the Korean market's firm fundamentals and comparatively low price-earnings ratio at 9.2," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

Foreigners positioned as net buyers, purchasing 78.1 billion won ($72.73 million) of local shares in the morning.

Early in the day, the Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent for a fifth straight month, as expected.

LG Electronics benefited from aggressive bargain-hunting by foreigners, rising 2.7 percent following a 1.5 percent decline on Tuesday.

Memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc rose 2.1 percent, reaching its highest since May 2011, on prospects of better earnings on DRAM memory chips.

Hyundai Steel Co advanced 1.7 percent on widening market rumours that it will merge with its affiliate Hyundai Hysco.

Automaker Hyundai Motor Co hit its highest level since May, rising 2.8 percent on prospects of better earnings in the upcoming quarters.

Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Securities, said there are "high expectations" for the models Hyundai is releasing by year-end and its planned production increase in China.

Hyundai's affiliate Kia Motors Corp rose 1.6 percent.

Decliners outnumbered advancing shares 414 to 343.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged 0.2 percent higher, while the junior KOSDAQ also moved up 0.3 percent. ($1 = 1073.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)