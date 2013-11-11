(Updates to midday)

SEOUL, Nov 11 Seoul shares retreated from early gains on Monday morning, staying within narrow ranges, as contending interpretations of the strong U.S. jobs data drove a fluctuating market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to 1,983.75 points by 0213 GMT, after hitting an intraday high of 1,995.89.

"As much as investors would like to focus on the economic growth side of the upbeat U.S. jobs data, concern over the Fed potentially trimming stimulus is encroaching on their thinking," said Lee Seung-joon, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

"With sluggish corporate earnings and appreciation of the won taking a toll, some clarity on the outlook for U.S. liquidity is needed to attract foreign capital," said Lee.

Foreign investors offloaded 42.8 billion won ($40.2 million) of local shares in the morning, poised to sell for a 6th straight session after snapping the record 44-straight day net buying streak on Oct 31.

The stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll report on Friday underlined firm economic growth in U.S. economy, raising the prospect the Federal Reserve may soon decide to temper its bond-buying stimulus.

Though senior Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke support a continuous massive stimulus, many are waiting for the Senate hearing on Fed chair nominee Janet Yellen for clues on its tapering timeline.

LG Display Co Ltd fell 2.6 percent after local brokerages lowered the company's operating profit estimate for the fourth quarter, citing the downward cycle and enhanced competition in the electronic panel market.

Shipbuilders and chemicals underpinned the broader index, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp rising 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

The South Korean plastic product manufacturer Lock&Lock Co Ltd dropped by the daily limit of 15 percent after it posted a 10.3 percent year-on-year decline for third-quarter operating profits.

Meanwhile Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest KOSPI component, rose 0.9 percent after declining 6 percent last week, its worst weekly performance since early June. ($1 = 1064.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)