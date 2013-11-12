SEOUL, Nov 13 Seoul shares may give up some of the previous session's gains on Wednesday, as investors worry about the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve trimming its stimulus measures in December. "Tuesday's rebound spurred some hope of a bottoming out, but persistent jitters about an early stimulus exit by the Fed will deter offshore investors, putting the market on hold for stretching its gains," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. Offshore investors, the main driver of the index's strong gains in recent months, offloaded local shares for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, selling a net 7.6 billion won ($7.1 million). The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) still ended up 0.9 percent at 1,995.48 points on Tuesday, partly recovering from a 3.1 percent fall in the previous six sessions. Wall Street and European markets edged lower overnight, weighed by nervousness about the Fed eventually pursuing a less stimulative monetary policy. Investors will look to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee's confirmation hearing on Thursday for Fed Chairwoman nominee Janet Yellen for any clues on the Fed's tapering plan. The dollar rose to a one-month peak against the yen and has appreciated against the won in recent weeks. South Korea's October unemployment rate remained unchanged from 3.0 percent in September, which was the lowest since December 2012, said Statistics Korea on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,767.69 -0.24% -4.200 USD/JPY 99.59 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.774 -- 0.028 SPOT GOLD $1,266.85 -0.06% -0.760 US CRUDE $93.04 -2.21% -2.100 DOW JONES 15750.67 -0.21% -32.43 ASIA ADRS 146.63 -0.08% -0.12 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St dips after 2 days of gains;eyes on Fed's next move >U.S. bond prices fall after 3-year note auction >Dollar at one-month peak against yen on Fed taper view >U.S. oil sheds $2 on fears of Fed tapering; supply STOCKS TO WATCH HANWHA CHEMICAL The company on Tuesday said it recorded 41.1 billion won in operating profits for July-September quarter, a 1.9 percent rise from a year ago. STX HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it plans to issue 70.9 million shares to raise 177.2 billion won, allocating the new shares to third parties in local banks. ($1 = 1071.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)