SEOUL, Nov 14 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Thursday on stimulus-supportive remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen, although the expiry of options could spur choppy trading. U.S. stock index futures edged up after the bell following the release of Yellen's introductory remarks that supported the current ultra-easy monetary policy, ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday to succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. "Yellen's remarks are seen swinging the flow of foreign capital in favour of the market, especially following a sharp decline (recently)," said Jun Ji-won, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.6 percent at 1,963.56 points on Wednesday, its weakest close since Sept. 6 and the biggest one-day percentage drop since July 3. Offshore investors, the main driver of the market's strong gains in recent months, offloaded local shares for an eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, selling a net 185.4 billion won ($172.85 million). "The expiry of options today is bound to bring volatility," Jun added. The Bank of Korea is expected to keep its main policy rate steady at 2.50 percent for a sixth straight month on Thursday, according to a Reuters survey. The rate decision is due around 0100 GMT. Meanwhile, South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) said investors can start covered short-selling activities for financial companies' stocks starting Thursday, a measure seen boosting daily stock trading volumes. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,782.00 0.81% 14.310 USD/JPY 99.24 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.716 -- -0.052 SPOT GOLD $1,281.54 0.23% 2.930 US CRUDE $93.88 0.90% 0.840 DOW JONES 15821.63 0.45% 70.96 ASIA ADRS 147.78 0.79% 1.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------> Dow, S&P end at record highs in rally led by Macy's >U.S. Treasuries climb further on Yellen's remarks >Dollar tumbles on Yellen's dovish comments >Oil rises $1 amid Libya supply outages STOCKS TO WATCH KOERA GAS CORP (KOGAS) South Korea's state-run company said on Wednesday it recorded an operating loss of 72.9 billion won for the July-September quarter, a 292.3 percent decline from a year ago. SHIPBUILDERS Russia plans to award South Korean shipbuilders a contract to build 13 or more liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday. ($1 = 1072.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)