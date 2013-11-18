(Updates to midday)

* KOSPI rises alongside regional markets

* Foreign inflow modest, institutions support

* Chemical shares rally on bullish earning prospects

SEOUL, Nov 18 Seoul shares were on track for a third consecutive winning session on Monday morning as China's market-friendly fiscal reform pledge and the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States boosted sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,015.10 points as of 0228 GMT, following Friday's best daily performance since July 11.

"Sentiment is gradually improving after enduring key macroeconomic cues and options expiry earlier in the month," said Kim Byung-yeon, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

"As next year's outlook seems optimistic, investors are warming up risk appetite with the year-end 'consumption effect'."

Foreign investors sold a net 5.5 billion won ($5.17 million) worth of shares in the morning, although institutions supported the main index by picking up 38.7 billion won.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Janet Yellen's support for prolonged stimulus and China's pledge to let the market play a "decisive" role in the economy brought risk back into play.

Hyundai Motor Co gained 1.8 percent and its affiliates Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd and Hyundai Rotem Co rose 1.7 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

Chemicals jumped on expectations of improved earnings, with Lotte Chemical Corp rising 3.3 percent and LG Chem Ltd advancing 2.3 percent.

Crude oil refiners S-Oil Corp and SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent respectively, on prospects of acquiring Australian oil company United Petroleum (UP).

Dongbu Corp leapt 14.9 percent after it announced a plan to sell semiconductor business Dongbu HiTek Co Ltd.

Some investors consolidated recent gains, particularly among shipbuilders like Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd which fell 1.5 percent. ($1 = 1063.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)