SEOUL, Nov 19 Seoul shares are set to ease on Tuesday after a three-day winning streak, as investors consolidate their gains ahead of key economic indicators due later in the week. "Investors have the opportunity to lock in profits from recent gains, steering down the market a little," said Ko Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities. "But with hopes of consumption picking up ahead of the year-end season and key economic indicators, the fall won't be steep." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,010.81, the highest close since Nov.6. The KOSPI has risen 2.4 percent in the past three sessions. Wall Street ended lower overnight as comments by top U.S. Federal Reserve officials indicated that the Fed is getting close to cutting the pace of its monthly asset purchases, while activist investor Carl Icahn weighed on sentiment by saying he could see a "big drop" in the stock market. Investors will look ahead to preliminary November manufacturing surveys for Europe and China, two of South Korea's biggest export markets, due later in the week. Markets will also be watching for key U.S. data, including retail sales and jobless claims. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,791.53 -0.37% -6.650 USD/JPY 99.95 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.666 -- -0.041 SPOT GOLD $1,275.60 0.15% 1.860 US CRUDE $93.03 -0.86% -0.810 DOW JONES 15976.02 0.09% 14.32 ASIA ADRS 151.47 0.36% 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------> Dow, S&P pull back from records after Icahn's caution >Prices gain on Fed views; Icahn cautious on stocks >Dollar fall as China reform bolster risk,US stock fizzle >U.S. crude falls, market expects end to Fed stimulus STOCKS TO WATCH SK INNOVATION CO LTD The refining unit of South Korea's SK Innovation is bidding for a stake in Australian petrol and convenience store retailer United Petroleum, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange. ($1 = 1057.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)