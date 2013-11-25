(Updates to midday)

* KOSPI on track for a second straight winning session

* Foreigners net purchases in morning underpin sentiment

* Construction, tech, shipbuilding shares rally

SEOUL, Nov 25 Seoul shares extended gains on Monday morning, tracking a positive lead from U.S. markets while a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers supported investor appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 2,024.11 as of 0200 GMT, following Friday's 0.6 percent rise.

"With liquidity concerns calming down, investor focus is once again shifting towards economic growth, in which many expect consumption to pick up to drive the market higher," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo.

Wall Street finished at record highs on Friday, after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said that its monetary policy was likely to be very accommodative for some time.

Meanwhile, the agreement Iran struck to curb its nuclear programme with six world powers including the United States brought down prices of crude oil as tensions eased in the region, bolstering appetite in riskier assets.

Offshore investors picked up 101.2 billion won ($95.44 million) worth of local stocks in the morning, poised to snap a two-day net selling streak.

Institutions also lifted the market by net purchasing 84.9 billion won of local shares.

Construction firms underpinned the rise in the broader market, with the sub-index rising 3.1 percent, fuelled by higher prospects on increased construction demand in the Middle East region.

GS Engineering & Construction Corp and Daelim Industrial Co Ltd rose 4.9 percent and 3.8 percent, receptively.

Technology sector firms SK Hynix Inc and LG Display Co were up 2.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, buoyed by bets that they would benefit from an expected pick-up in demand for consumer electronics in the United States and other developed economies as global conditions stabilise.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component in KOSPI, rose 1.2 percent.

Shipbuilders were in positive terrain following a recent a slide, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd gaining 1.7 percent.

Gaining shares outnumbered decliners 540 to 233

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ gained 0.6 percent.

($1 = 1060.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)