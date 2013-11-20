(Updates to midday)

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Nov 20 Seoul shares were poised to break a four-day rally early on Wednesday but most investors were taking a breather before the U.S. Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its October policy meeting later in the global day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.3 percent at 2,024.82 points as of 0200 GMT, just a day after the main bourse reached a 3-week closing high on Tuesday.

Heavyweights dragged down the KOSPI as investors took profits, with Samsung Electronics slipping 0.7 percent in the morning - resulting in the index underperforming its Asian peers.

Meanwhile, most investors were seen sitting tight on a lack of major economic data and before the release of the Fed minutes, which it is hoped will provide clues on when the bank will start trimming its stimulus.

"The stress from the October Fed minutes will have a limited impact as the U.S. economy's actual recovery is slow, despite the Fed's previous statements that exuded confidence," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp in a note to clients.

Offshore investors were net sellers of just 13.7 billion won ($13 million) worth of South Korean stocks early in the session after snapping up 248 billion won worth in the previous day.

Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) was nearly flat, up 0.2 percent on Wednesday after jumping 7 percent on Tuesday after the government announced it would be hiking power tariffs to avert power blackouts and cut losses for the state-run power company.

The number of declining shares was nearly equal to winners at 389 to 386.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent higher. ($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won) (Editing by Eric Meijer)