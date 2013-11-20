SEOUL, Nov 21 South Korean shares are set to ease on Thursday as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting raised the prospect the central bank may be getting closer to scaling back its stimulus. However, analysts have said the impact on local markets was likely to be limited as the Fed is not expected to act immediately. "There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the Fed's stimulus tapering, and as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and his vice-chair Janet Yellen have both shown prudence towards tapering, views are growing there may be a bit of a delay," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities in Seoul said in a note to clients. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,017.24 points on Wednesday, breaking a four-day rally. Wall Street fell overnight after the release of the minutes, which showed Fed officials felt they could start tapering the central bank's $85-billion monthly bond purchase program at one of the next few meetings. The next Fed policy meeting is due on Dec. 17-18. Investors will be watching for China's November flash manufacturing data, due at 0145 GMT, as China is South Korea's biggest export market. Markets are also waiting on U.S. October producer price index data later in the global day. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,781.37 -0.36% -6.500 USD/JPY 100.01 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.804 -- 0.092 SPOT GOLD $1,242.57 0.00% -0.020 US CRUDE $93.33 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 15900.82 -0.41% -66.21 ASIA ADRS 149.60 -0.58% -0.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Wall St sags; Fed minutes hint of taper in next few months Curve steepens as Fed seen likely to hold rates low Euro falls after report on ECB deposit; Fed hint at taper Brent up $1 on Iran, Fed weighs on U.S. oil STOCKS TO WATCH SK HYNIX INC The chipmaker announced on Wednesday that it has started full-scale mass production of 16nm 64Gb multi-level cell (MLC) NAND flash chips and that it has developed 128Gb NAND, the highest density in a single MLC chip, which is plans to start mass production of in early 2014. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)