(Updates to midday)

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Nov 21 Seoul shares were down for a second day on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting increased expectations the U.S. central bank may be getting close to scaling back its stimulus programme.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 1,999.52 points as of 0147 GMT, slipping below the 2,000-point mark that it had been trading above since last Friday.

"I don't think there is a big need to overreact to the Fed minutes as the central bank has warned markets over presuppositions while the bigger problem here is the lack of (economic) momentum in the U.S. and South Korea," said Lim Su-gyun, a senior analyst at Samsung Securities in Seoul.

Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed Fed officials felt they could decide to start scaling back the central bank's monthly asset purchases should economic growth conditions warrant it.

Offshore investors were net sellers of 82.8 billion won ($78 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.

A preliminary private survey showed activity in China's vast factory sector grew at a milder pace in November, and new export orders were seen falling to a three-month low. However, the data had a limited impact on the main bourse after its release.

"The data's influence will be capped as it is expected that China's growth will slow somewhat in the fourth quarter," Lim said.

Machinery, electric and retail sectors were all down around 1 percent early in the session, dragging the index lower. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent.

Other sectors were struggling or nearly flat in early trade, with the exception of the medical and precision instrument sector, which outperformed the index by rising more than 1 percent.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 538 to 224.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.17 percent lower. ($1 = 1057.9500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Chang Seong-won; Editing by Chris Gallagher)