SEOUL Nov 21 South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting increased the prospect of a tapering in stimulus soon.

A private survey showing a milder pace of manufacturing activity in China, South Korea's largest export market, also dragged the bourse down.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.16 percent at 1,993.78 points on Thursday. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)