* Soft U.S. data allay concerns about timing of Fed tapering

* Kospi likely to trade around 2,000 level for near term -analyst

By Se Young Lee

SEOUL, Nov 22 Seoul shares edged higher in early domestic trade Friday, tracking a positive lead from the U.S. overnight, but foreign outflows stemming from uncertainties about the Federal Reserve's next move capped gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,000.98 as of 0219 GMT, on track to reverse two losing days with bout of bargain-hunting.

The benchmark Kospi touched an intraday high of 2,003.14, moving in line with Wall Street's gains as the latest set of economic data suggested that the U.S. economic recovery may not yet be firm enough to warrant tapering of the Fed's bond-buying stimulus.

Still, comments from the Fed's October minutes offered reasons for caution over the timing of an unwinding of the stimulus drive, and offshore investors were net sellers of 65.7 billion won ($61.81 million) worth of local stocks around midday, reflecting those lingering uncertainties.

"The Kospi should close somewhere close to the current levels," said SK Securities analyst Ko Seung-hee. "And the market should continue to trade around the 2,000 level for the near term."

Analysts said that the market will continue to weigh the downside risks of a Fed taper against expectations of firmer demand from advanced economies heading into the holiday season.

Technology sector firms LG Display Co and SK Hynix Inc were up 2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, buoyed by bets that they will benefit from an expected pickup in demand for consumer electronics in the U.S. and other developed economies as global conditions stabilise.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. was up 14 percent, buoyed by optimism that the company's ongoing restructuring and cost-cutting efforts will boost future earnings amid signs of improving overseas demand for ships.

Fellow shipbuilders Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co were also up 1.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Shares of carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp. were down 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, weighed by concerns that the yen's continued depreciation will bolster their Japanese rivals' price competitiveness in key markets.

Gaining shares outnumbered decliners 421 to 351

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher. ($1 = 1062.8750 Korean won) (Editing by Eric Meijer)