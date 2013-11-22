SEOUL Nov 22 South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak and recouping some of Thursday's losses on the back of positive leads from the U.S. overnight as well as some bargain hunting by investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.62 percent at 2,006.23 points on Friday. The index was flat for the week. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)