* KOSPI underperforms regional markets

* POSCO down after credit downgrade by Moody's

* Automakers struggle to hold ground on weak yen

By Jungmin Jang

SEOUL, Nov 26 Seoul shares edged lower in subdued trading on Tuesday morning, as investors pocketed recent gains due to a lack of trading momentum before the start of the U.S. holiday season.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.3 percent down to 2,010.45 points as of 0315 GMT after touching an intraday low of 1,998.90.

"The market lacks momentum at the moment, allowing for profit-taking, but a rise in consumption at the year-end is expected to spark an upward trend," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

Technology heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix Inc could benefit from the year-end shopping spree which kicks off after Thanksgiving.

Foreign investors sold a net 11.1 billion won ($10.45 million) worth of local shares near the mid-session and institutions offloaded 52 billion won.

Steelmaker POSCO fell 2 percent after Moody's downgraded its foreign currency bond rating to Baa2 from Baa1, citing its high level of debt and the challenging fundamentals it faces in the steel industry.

Auto shares Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp edged 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent lower, respectively, weighed by concerns the yen's extended depreciation will give Japanese rivals an advantage in price competitiveness in overseas markets.

Banking shares, hit by strong foreign selling, dragged down the overall market. KB Financial Group Inc and Hana Financial Group Inc fell 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile Naver, South Korea's largest search portal operator, advanced 1.7 percent after its fast growing mobile messenger application gained more than 3 billion users. That reached its year-end target earlier and helped bolster the company's prospects of higher earnings in future.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 442 to 333.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks slipped 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher.

($1 = 1061.8500 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)