SEOUL Nov 27 South Korean shares recouped early losses to end higher for the fourth straight day on Wednesday as telecommunications shares outweighed downside pressure from financial firms.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,028.81 points, after touching as low as 2,010.84 during the session.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 88.8 billion won ($83.78 million) worth of local shares, but institutions purchased a net 181.4 billion won to offset the drag.

Defensive stocks underpinned the market, with SK Telecom Co Ltd and LG Uplus Corp rising 3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

But financial firms struggled, led by Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) which dropped 4.2 percent on the government's plan to sell part of its stake in the bank for $250 million. ($1 = 1059.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)