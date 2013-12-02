(Updates to mid-morning)

* KOSPI weaker in line with regional markets

* Foreigners on track for a sixth consecutive net buying session

* Steel, financial shares rise; shipbuilders weigh

SEOUL, Dec 2 Seoul shares reversed earlier gains and edged lower on Monday morning, as investor caution ahead of key U.S. economic data outweighed firm November manufacturing surveys for China and South Korea.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.2 percent lower at 2,040.16 points by 0217 GMT after hitting an intraday high of 2,052.88, its highest since Oct.31.

"With the main index approaching the familiar upper-end territory of the box-pattern, cautious sentiment has formed ahead of U.S. data which is closely related to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision over winding down of stimulus," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Cho was referring to the 2,050-point level which is the upper limit of a range analysts say the KOSPI has been trapped within.

Surveys of November U.S. factory activity and service activity are due on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, while non-farm payrolls data for November is due on Friday.

Foreign investors net purchased 49.1 billion won ($46.40 million) worth of local shares near the mid-session to support the main bourse, poised to extend their net buying streak to a sixth session.

Shipbuilders declined sharply on profit taking following a strong performance the previous month, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd dropped 1.6 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 1.9 percent.

Steelmakers underpinned the main index, rising on hopes of improved earnings from a recent price fall in iron ore. POSCO and Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd advanced 1.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Financial shares stayed in positive terrain, with KB Financial Group Inc and Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd rising 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 495 to 287.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged down 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ slipped 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, a private survey on Monday showed China's factory activity maintained steady growth momentum in November, boosted by resilient new orders, though the pace of expansion slightly eased from the previous month.

Also, South Korea's manufacturing activity in November grew the most in six months, marking 50.4 from 50.2 in October, a private survey showed on Monday.

($1 = 1058.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)