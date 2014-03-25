BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
SEOUL, March 25 South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, after disappointing manufacturing surveys from the United States added to growing fears about global economic growth prospects and reduced appetite for riskier assets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,941.25 points.
Foreigners were net sellers of 87 billion won ($80.72 million) worth of local stocks on Tuesday, contributing to the decline. ($1 = 1077.8000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.