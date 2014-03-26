BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
SEOUL, March 26 Seoul shares notched their biggest one-day gain in more than a month on Wednesday as investors were cheered by encouraging U.S. economic data and by hopes China will introduce policies to stem lagging growth in the world's second-biggest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.2 percent at 1,964.31 points, marking its biggest daily advance since Feb. 21. Earlier in the session, the index reached its highest intraday level since March 10.
Institutions and foreigners snapped up 212.7 billion won ($197.06 million) and 80.6 billion won of South Korean stocks, buoying the main bourse. ($1 = 1079.3500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar