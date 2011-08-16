SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares jumped more than 3 percent at the open in post-holiday trade on Tuesday, led by blue chip shares tracking solid gains in the U.S. market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.93 percent to 1,863.57 points minutes after the market open. The index had shed about 14 percent over the past two weeks. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)