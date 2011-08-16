BRIEF-FIEBM FY revenue up at 3.04 million euros
* FY revenue 3.04 million euros ($3.3 million) versus 2.86 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares jumped more than 3 percent at the open in post-holiday trade on Tuesday, led by blue chip shares tracking solid gains in the U.S. market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.93 percent to 1,863.57 points minutes after the market open. The index had shed about 14 percent over the past two weeks. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Frank Optic owes Deutsche Technologie Beteiligungen repayment of loan request of 45,000 euros ($48,317)and interest of 9,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
