SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, rising nearly 5 percent in post-holiday trade to log the best daily percentage gain in more than two years, as foreign investors ended their selling streak, heartened by solid gains in U.S. stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.83 percent to close at a session high of 1,879.87, its best daily percentage gain since April 9, 2009.

The market was closed on Monday for a national holiday and ended 1.3 percent lower on Friday. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)