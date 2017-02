SEOUL, Aug 17 Seoul shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday, as a failure by France and Germany to ease fears about eurozone debt issues prompted investors to take profits from the market's third best daily rally on record a day earlier.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 0.12 percent to 1,877.65 points minutes after the market open. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)