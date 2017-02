SEOUL, Aug 17 Seoul shares erased early losses and closed higher for a second day on Wednesday, as investors snapped up domestic-focused titles such as SK Telecom and CJ Corp amid an uncertain global economic outlook.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.68 percent at 1,892.67 points after opening weaker on disappointment at the failure of French and German leaders to raise the size of a eurozone rescue fund.

The index lost nearly 500 points during the global financial market rout that began in early August, but has staged a strong rebound this week, recouping almost half the losses. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)