SEOUL, Aug 19 Seoul shares fell for a second day on Friday, posting their worst daily percentage loss since the global financial crisis in late 2008, as fears grew over a possible U.S. recession and the lack of a breakthrough in the euro zone fiscal crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sank 6.22 percent to finish at 1,744.88 points, its biggest daily percentage loss since November 2008.

The index fell 2.7 percent on the week, erasing gains it earned this week to return to the previous week's level. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)